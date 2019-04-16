Fruth Investment Management Trims Holdings in Westrock Co (WRK)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Westrock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,795 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 233,992 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. 7,141,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,899. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

In other Westrock news, CFO Ward H. Dickson acquired 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Currey M. Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/fruth-investment-management-trims-holdings-in-westrock-co-wrk.html.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.