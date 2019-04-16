Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 986.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,880 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RESI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 1,357.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.66). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 71.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/front-yard-residential-corp-resi-shares-bought-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.