Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million.

FSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/franklin-street-properties-corp-fsp-declares-0-09-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.