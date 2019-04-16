FOX (FOXA) vs. Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Critical Analysis

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FOX alerts:

This table compares FOX and Grupo Televisa SAB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grupo Televisa SAB $5.27 billion 1.14 $313.09 million $0.54 19.39

Grupo Televisa SAB has higher revenue and earnings than FOX.

Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FOX does not pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of FOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FOX and Grupo Televisa SAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 1 9 13 0 2.52 Grupo Televisa SAB 0 2 6 0 2.75

FOX presently has a consensus price target of $47.16, indicating a potential upside of 25.65%. Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.02%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than FOX.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Grupo Televisa SAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX N/A N/A N/A Grupo Televisa SAB 5.94% 5.74% 2.04%

Summary

Grupo Televisa SAB beats FOX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; and Big Ten Network. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Fox Corporation operates independently of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as of March 19, 2019.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.