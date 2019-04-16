Founders Capital Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 4.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. 233,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

