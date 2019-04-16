Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$6.50 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.50 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $718.13 million and a PE ratio of 21.10. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$7.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

