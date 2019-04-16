Fortis (FTS) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortis from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.20.

TSE:FTS opened at C$50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$40.21 and a 1-year high of C$50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.30.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.77000001666333 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.60%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

