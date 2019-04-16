Forestar Group (FOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FOR. ValuEngine upgraded Forestar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
NYSE FOR opened at $18.06 on Monday. Forestar Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.06 million, a P/E ratio of 180.60, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.92.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
