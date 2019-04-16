Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSCT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of FSCT opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 6,969 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $212,763.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rami Kalish sold 378,039 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $14,376,823.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,144 shares of company stock worth $26,578,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

