Following over 30 babies died, recalls sleepers

After over 30 babies died within a span in them, fisher-Price recalled almost 5 million baby sleepers on Friday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said anybody who purchased a Fisher-Price Rock’n Play sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a voucher or refund. The sleepers, which are used to place babies to sleep soundly, have been.

The CPSC along with fisher-Price said the deaths occurred although infants rolled over out of their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained, but didn’t specify how they perished. In a post this week, Consumer Reports found that some of the infants died from suffocation.

A security warning was issued last week, but The American Academy of Pediatrics urged Fisher-Price and the CPSC to recall the sleepers, calling them”deadly”

In a statement Friday, Fisher-Price reported that it stood by the safety of its products and said it issued the voluntary recall”due to reported incidents in which the item was used contrary to the safety warnings and directions.”