Focused Investors LLC Sells 507,800 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 507,800 shares during the quarter. CBS makes up 3.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.50% of CBS worth $89,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBS. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of CBS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,751 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,408 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CBS. TheStreet lowered shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

CBS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 2,080,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/focused-investors-llc-sells-507800-shares-of-cbs-co-cbs.html.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.