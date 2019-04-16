Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Brink’s (BCO)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,175 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.91% of Brink’s worth $62,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 373,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

BCO stock opened at $79.55 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $907.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Pertz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.93 per share, with a total value of $729,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 251,900 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,067. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.65 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,720 and have sold 23,924 shares valued at $1,829,571. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

