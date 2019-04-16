Fmr LLC Sells 802,706 Shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (AHL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (NYSE:AHL) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 802,706 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH were worth $59,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHL opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,274.00 and a beta of 0.16.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (NYSE:AHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $538.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

