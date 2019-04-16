Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,286 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $64,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,274,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,490,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,064 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,756,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,782,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,295,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353,027 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $158.47. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $71,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,700.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,307.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,164 shares of company stock worth $3,403,579 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

