Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (LON:FLO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.04 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock traded down GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117.50 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 284,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a market cap of $74.48 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.04 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/flowtech-fluidpower-plc-flo-to-issue-dividend-increase-gbx-4-04-per-share.html.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.