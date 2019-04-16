Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.82 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.20. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flagstar Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the savings and loans company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

