Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CME Group by 18,502.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CME Group by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 537,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,411,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $153.90 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

