Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

