Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (USO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,137,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 149,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 97,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 618.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 158,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 136,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA USO opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-has-673000-position-in-united-states-oil-fund-lp-uso.html.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.