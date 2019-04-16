Fitbit Inc (FIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.28.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fitbit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,640 shares in the company, valued at $535,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $186,975. Insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.
FIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.70. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.79.
Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fitbit Company Profile
Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.
