Fitbit Inc (FIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fitbit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,640 shares in the company, valued at $535,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $186,975. Insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,724,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 58.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,205,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,617 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 736.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,679,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 68.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,131,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 863,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

FIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,289. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.70. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

