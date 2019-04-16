First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Merchants’ FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.40 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRME. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of First Merchants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

FRME opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.