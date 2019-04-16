First Manhattan Co. Sells 7,414 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Pentair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $543,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.74 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

