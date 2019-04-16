First Manhattan Co. Sells 49,836 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,836 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $2,286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $639,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $3,258,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

LILAK opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.50 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

