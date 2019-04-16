First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,275 Shares of Park National Co. (PRK)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Park National by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Park National by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Park National by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Park National by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $79.27 and a 1 year high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $96.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.91 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRK. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.62, for a total transaction of $107,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

