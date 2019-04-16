First Manhattan Co. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,186 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,929,000 after purchasing an additional 329,367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,455,000 after purchasing an additional 267,644 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,579,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,361,000 after purchasing an additional 902,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,370,000 after purchasing an additional 140,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $865.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $150,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,624.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $126,779.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

