First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $246.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $247.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

