First Command Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after purchasing an additional 425,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after purchasing an additional 425,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $112.58 and a 1 year high of $163.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $12,714,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

