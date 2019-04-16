First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,777,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,330,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,263,000 after purchasing an additional 95,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,935,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,926,000 after purchasing an additional 120,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

