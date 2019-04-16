First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 698 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

CTXS opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.90 and a 1-year high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.27 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $145,795.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,251 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

