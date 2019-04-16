First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $437,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other news, insider Shelly Peet sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.16, for a total transaction of $1,544,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,055.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Keane sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $5,825,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,639. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN opened at $144.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $146.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $497.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.99 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

