First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,472,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 1,839.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,298,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,458 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 7,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 810,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 995,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 658,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCF opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

