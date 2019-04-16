First Bank & Trust Sells 439 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,236,867,000 after buying an additional 317,340 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18,823.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,180,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,142,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,192,000 after buying an additional 178,705 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,258,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,058,000 after buying an additional 2,115,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,582,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,030,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA opened at $220.55 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $192.02 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $230.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

