First Bank & Trust Has $940,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,979,000 after acquiring an additional 624,602 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 3,299 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $867,801.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $277.56 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.83 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

