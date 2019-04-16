First Bank & Trust Has $309,000 Stake in HFF, Inc. (HF)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in HFF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HFF during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HFF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

HFF stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.70. HFF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.10 million. HFF had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HFF Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the consumers and providers of capital in the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, bridge loans, entity level and mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, and tax exempt and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land, as well as senior, independent, and assisted living facilities.

