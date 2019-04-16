First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,927,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,686,000 after buying an additional 164,989 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 168,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Oracle by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,683.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $64,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,770,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,190,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

