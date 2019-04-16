Financial Insights Inc. Invests $292,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stock

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 14,910,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,390,000 after buying an additional 7,964,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,793,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after buying an additional 2,831,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,489,000 after buying an additional 2,355,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $191.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $192.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

