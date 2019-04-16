Financial Analysis: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) vs. Its Rivals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS) is one of 547 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,760.46% -120.17% -28.09%

28.2% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $670,000.00 -$23.85 million -2.95 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.17 billion $230.01 million -3.56

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4513 12963 27599 992 2.54

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.69%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.55%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals rivals beat PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

