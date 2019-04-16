Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Also, earnings estimate have been revised upward ahead of the company's first quarter release. It remains well positioned for growth backed by its attractive core business with a recurring revenue model, digitization, and several ongoing strategic initiatives. Strong capital position keeps the company well poised to undertake opportunistic expansion strategies. Further, the company's international exposure will support revenue growth. However, shares of Fidelity National have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company remains exposed to significant competition from new entrants. Also, its capital deployment activities seem to be unsustainable.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.05. 57,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,638. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $115.56.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $17,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $544,141.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

