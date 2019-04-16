FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Svb Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FibroGen in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.40. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 251.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

FGEN stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $114,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,016 shares in the company, valued at $136,448,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,321 shares of company stock worth $16,929,604. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

