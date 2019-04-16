Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 12,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 119,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Bradford T. Nordholm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $348,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chester J. Culver sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $814.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.08). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/federal-agricultural-mortgage-corp-agm-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.