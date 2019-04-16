Falco Resources (FPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 75750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPC. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.15 to C$1.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Falco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Falco Resources in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The company has a market cap of $59.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Falco Resources Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

