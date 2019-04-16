Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EYPT. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of EYPT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 280,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.96. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 192.19% and a negative net margin of 1,884.18%. Research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nancy Lurker purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Evan Godshall purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,500 shares of company stock worth $89,360. 18.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,662 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 568,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 433,632 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 104,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

