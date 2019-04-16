Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.2% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

