ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.89 Million

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post sales of $238.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.87 million to $241.17 million. ExlService posted sales of $206.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $990.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $994.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.60. 6,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,727. ExlService has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $325,765.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,492.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $72,496.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock worth $1,310,729. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 179,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $20,442,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

