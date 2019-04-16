EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 26.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 188.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 162,898 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.70. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $97.27.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $142.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $109.00 price objective on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,035,707.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 90,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $7,172,720.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,507 shares of company stock valued at $37,454,557 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/exact-sciences-co-exas-shares-bought-by-first-hawaiian-bank.html.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.