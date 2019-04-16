Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.92 ($35.96).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €26.59 ($30.92) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

