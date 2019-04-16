Everipedia (IQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $50.14 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $50.14 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, Upbit and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Bancor Network, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

