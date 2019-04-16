Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.26 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and ACX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00376887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.01054968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00210217 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,548,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.