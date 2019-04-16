Espers Price Down 42.5% This Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,808.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. During the last week, Espers has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.02308454 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00472071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00020806 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019581 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009436 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00028460 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.