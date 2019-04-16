Escalon Medical (ESMC) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (NIMU) Financial Comparison

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

This table compares Escalon Medical and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical -3.23% -19.37% -6.03% Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A N/A -660.39%

Escalon Medical has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Escalon Medical and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $11.40 million 0.08 $580,000.00 N/A N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 584.67 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Escalon Medical and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems beats Escalon Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.